Yellow-hat wearing bandit sought in Palm Bay Palm Bay police are searching for a robber who targeted two businesses over the weekend Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kjToLw Palm Bay police are searching for a man sporting a yellow hat who implied he had a weapon before taking cash from at least two Palm Bay businesses over the weekend. The first robbery took place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the CVS drug store, 1599 Palm Bay Road.

