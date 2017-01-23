Yellow-hat wearing bandit sought in P...

Yellow-hat wearing bandit sought in Palm Bay

Yellow-hat wearing bandit sought in Palm Bay Palm Bay police are searching for a robber who targeted two businesses over the weekend Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kjToLw Palm Bay police are searching for a man sporting a yellow hat who implied he had a weapon before taking cash from at least two Palm Bay businesses over the weekend. The first robbery took place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the CVS drug store, 1599 Palm Bay Road.

