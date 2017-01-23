Yellow-hat wearing bandit sought in Palm Bay
Yellow-hat wearing bandit sought in Palm Bay Palm Bay police are searching for a robber who targeted two businesses over the weekend Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kjToLw Palm Bay police are searching for a man sporting a yellow hat who implied he had a weapon before taking cash from at least two Palm Bay businesses over the weekend. The first robbery took place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the CVS drug store, 1599 Palm Bay Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herman Rosenblats Very Touching Holohoax Story
|4 hr
|Schlomo DeMedina
|2
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|4 hr
|Misha the Wolfgirl
|82
|Holohoax Memorial Day
|4 hr
|Richard Bluemall
|3
|The Jewish Gas Chamber Hoax
|4 hr
|Von Micklestein
|2
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|4 hr
|Mickleshewitz
|11
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|4 hr
|Stephie Spitz
|10
|Dementia
|4 hr
|Dr Shipman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC