Upscales Hair Lounge Open for Business: Upscales Hair Lounge Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2knkBkm What were you doing before this? Before opening this salon Nicole had worked for Verizon for over 10 years. Jermaine has been a entrepreneur all of his life with various businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.