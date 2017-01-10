TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision leaves roadways conjested in Palm Bay Two-car collision blocks Minton and Malabar roads briefly in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ifisoy Motorists may want to avoid the Malabar and Minton road intersection in Palm Bay as work crews remove debris from a two-car collision. The accident happened about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.