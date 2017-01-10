Traffic Alert: Head-on collision leav...

Traffic Alert: Head-on collision leaves roadways conjested in Palm Bay

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Florida Today

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision leaves roadways conjested in Palm Bay Two-car collision blocks Minton and Malabar roads briefly in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ifisoy Motorists may want to avoid the Malabar and Minton road intersection in Palm Bay as work crews remove debris from a two-car collision. The accident happened about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Greatest General George S Patton 4 min uss liberty 4
The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11 10 min bldg seven 2
The Organized Kosher Extortion in Your Supermarket (Jun '16) 18 min indict NEUER 16
Mein Kampf Best Seller Again Mon Max Murmelstein 4
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Mon Mongrel Mick 79
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Mon Halfodic Homodrop... 6
West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs Mon Sheriff Israhell 7
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,238

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC