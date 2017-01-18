Teen struck by car in Palm Bay

A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle along a busy neighborhood street in the northwest section of Palm Bay. Emerson Drive was shut down in both directions at Glencove Avenue in Palm Bay, after a teen was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

