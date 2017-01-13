Suspect in deadly Palm Bay arson rema...

Suspect in deadly Palm Bay arson remains hospitalized

13 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Suspect in deadly Palm Bay arson remains hospitalized The man is accused of setting the fire that killed his wife and stepson Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2itbRHh A 61-year-old woman and her son died after an overnight fire that police say was deliberately set by the woman's estranged husband, who was later apprehended at a rest stop near Malabar Road. Posted 1-13-2017 Video by J.D. Gallop and Malcolm Denemark PALM BAY - The man accused of igniting the blaze that killed his estranged wife and stepson remained at an Orlando burn center Friday for injuries of his own, police said.

