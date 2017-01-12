Rodriguez vs. Narvaez Tops Boxeo Telemundo 2017 Premiere

The 2017 season premiere of Boxeo Telemundo comes in with a bang, with the series due to launch February 24 at the Tony Rosa Convention Center in Palm Bay, Florida. BoxingScene.com was informed by series content provider Felix 'Tutico' Zabala Jr. head of All-Star Boxing that the main event is set, along with the assignment of two key undercard slots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.