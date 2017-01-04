Police: Thief steals cell phone, taunts Palm Bay victim on Facebook Store employee took phone and later taunted victim on Facebook page Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hS1mwN A thrift store employee suspected by Palm Bay police of stealing a customer's cell phone and then going on Facebook to taunt the victim was arrested and booked into jail, authorities reported. Derek Thomas Reimer, 25, was charged with grand theft of $300 to $5000 after Palm Bay were called to the Goodwill store at 1155 Malabar Rd. to investigate reports of a cellphone theft, records show.

