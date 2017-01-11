Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife tra...

Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's left arm

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Florida Today

James Dean was bitten by a loose pit bull while breaking up a dogfight at the Woodlake Village Apartments in Palm Bay. Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's left arm James Dean was bitten by a loose pit bull while breaking up a dogfight at the Woodlake Village Apartments in Palm Bay.

