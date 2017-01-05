From left, Nancy Peltonen, Mike Williams and Puneet Kapur attend the Greater Palm Bay Chamber's Monthly Membership Luncheon on Jan. 4 at the Life Care Center of Palm Bay. Photos: Greater Palm Bay Chamber monthly membership luncheon From left, Nancy Peltonen, Mike Williams and Puneet Kapur attend the Greater Palm Bay Chamber's Monthly Membership Luncheon on Jan. 4 at the Life Care Center of Palm Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.