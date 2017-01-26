Photos: Arrest mugshots 1-29-17

Photos: Arrest mugshots 1-29-17

Michele Cardella, 37, of Melbourne, charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription; failure to appear misdemeanor; contempt of court felony. Jawaun Broughton, 40, of Palm Bay, charges: Driving while license suspended with knowledge ; vop on site.

