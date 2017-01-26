Palm Bay police arrest bank robbery suspect dressed as woman
Palm Bay police arrest bank robbery suspect dressed as woman Palm Bay police search for a suspected bank robber Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jBGUyX A man who Palm Bay police said robbed a bank while dressed in a wig and a lime-green outfit, was taken into custody after officers tracked him to a nearby home. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America bank branch at 1151 Malabar Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Micks Jewish Doctor Arrested
|8 hr
|Call WMMB
|6
|New Indian River County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Tom
|3
|New 9/11 White House Petition
|Wed
|Hellerstein
|5
|One in Five Jews are Gay
|Wed
|Richard Simmons
|10
|A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1
|Wed
|Hellerstein
|5
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Tue
|VeteransFor911Truth
|12
|Bill Micks Bagel Hole is Open
|Tue
|Bagel Box
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC