Palm Bay police arrest bank robbery suspect dressed as woman

Palm Bay police arrest bank robbery suspect dressed as woman Palm Bay police search for a suspected bank robber Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jBGUyX A man who Palm Bay police said robbed a bank while dressed in a wig and a lime-green outfit, was taken into custody after officers tracked him to a nearby home. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America bank branch at 1151 Malabar Road.

