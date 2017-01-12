Palm Bay developers, residents clash ...

Palm Bay developers, residents clash over zoning change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

This policy initially let residents force a 4-out-of-5 Palm Bay City Council "yes" rezoning vote via protest petitions. Palm Bay developers, residents clash over zoning change This policy initially let residents force a 4-out-of-5 Palm Bay City Council "yes" rezoning vote via protest petitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media 11 hr WMMB Clown 6
Bill Mick the Biggest Traitor in Brevard Wed OneUglyMuttMick 3
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Wed Richard Blumenthal 80
Florida Sheriffs Are In Business With the Pushers Wed Micky Cohen 5
The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11 Wed Mick Silverstein 3
West Virginia Today Wed KKhike Eisenhower 4
West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs Tue indict NEUER 8
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC