Palm Bay arson-homicide suspect still hospitalized
Palm Bay arson-homicide suspect still hospitalized A man facing murder and arson charges remained in critical condition with self-inflicted burns Tuesday, Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k1bxS5 A man facing murder and arson charges remained in critical condition with self-inflicted burns Tuesday, Palm Bay police said. Edgard Fuentes, 64, has been at the burn center at Orlando Regional Medical Center since Thursday, when authorities found him at an Interstate 95 rest stop in southern Brevard County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|5 hr
|Juan Marrano
|9
|The Jewish Gas Chamber Hoax
|5 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Holohoax Memorial Day
|5 hr
|Piel
|1
|How Jews Destroyed Detroit
|Sun
|Purple Gang
|1
|Gallery: Five developments that could change Me...
|Sun
|Geraldo
|1
|The Organized Kosher Extortion in Your Supermarket (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Kosha Nostra
|17
|Latest Jew Ponzi Scheme Bill Mick Absent
|Sun
|Notsee Media
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC