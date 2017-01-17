Palm Bay arson-homicide suspect still hospitalized A man facing murder and arson charges remained in critical condition with self-inflicted burns Tuesday, Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k1bxS5 A man facing murder and arson charges remained in critical condition with self-inflicted burns Tuesday, Palm Bay police said. Edgard Fuentes, 64, has been at the burn center at Orlando Regional Medical Center since Thursday, when authorities found him at an Interstate 95 rest stop in southern Brevard County.

