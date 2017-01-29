One dead in overnight Palm Bay crash

A 34-year-old Palm Bay man was killed in an overnight traffic crash on Interstate 95 after losing control of the vehicle he was driving in near the Palm Bay Road exit ramp, authorities said. Florida Highway Patrol investigators said Troy Hudson was driving a 2008 Nissan when he suddenly lost control and veered off the roadway and into a cement post.

