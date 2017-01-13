New protests, an old call for justice King's use of social protest continues to resonate in era of Trump Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2itwdjC MELBOURNE - Six months later since that hot July day, the cries for justice still ring loudly in David Henry's mind. The 33-year-old activist was in the pews at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, as organizers prayed for a resolution in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Palm Bay father at the hands, say prosecutors, of an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.