More charges for burglar caught by Melbourne Beach police chief
More charges for burglar caught by Melbourne Beach police chief More charges have been filed against the accused burglar collared by Melbourne Beach's police chief last month. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ixrGg5 James Forrest Hardesty, 24, of the 1400 block of Northwest Giles Street in Palm Bay, was originally charged Dec. 21 with burglary of an occupied structure after police said he was rummaging through an open garage on Redwood Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest Jew Ponzi Scheme Bill Mick Absent
|Fri
|Randy Finestern
|2
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Jan 12
|WMMB Clown
|6
|Bill Mick the Biggest Traitor in Brevard
|Jan 11
|OneUglyMuttMick
|3
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Jan 11
|Richard Blumenthal
|80
|Florida Sheriffs Are In Business With the Pushers
|Jan 11
|Micky Cohen
|5
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|Jan 11
|Mick Silverstein
|3
|relocating
|Jan 4
|information
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC