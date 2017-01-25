'Game changing' youth to be honored b...

'Game changing' youth to be honored by Melbourne organization

Wednesday Jan 25

The Melbourne-Palm Bay Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting its 17th Annual Black Heritage Calendar Fest Feb. 4 It is a walk through history with displays of art, including a life-sized bust of former President Barack Obama, and countless stories of accomplishment as a local organization seeks to impress the importance of black history on a new generation.

