Firefighter injured in Palm Bay house blaze
Authorities say an investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in Palm Bay on Sunday Firefighter injured in Palm Bay house blaze Authorities say an investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in Palm Bay on Sunday Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jhN0nk A Palm Bay Fire-Rescue firefighter suffered a neck injury Sunday after a piece of dry wall fell on him while working on a house gutted by heavy flames in the northwest section of the city, authorities reported. The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Macklin Street at an empty home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mein Kampf Best Seller Again
|Fri
|Piel
|3
|West Virginia Today
|Fri
|Piel
|3
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|Fri
|Piel
|6
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Jan 5
|KHymie AutoMart
|78
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|Jan 5
|VeteransFor 911Truth
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|Troysnanny
|94
|relocating
|Jan 4
|information
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC