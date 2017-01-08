Authorities say an investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in Palm Bay on Sunday Firefighter injured in Palm Bay house blaze Authorities say an investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in Palm Bay on Sunday Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jhN0nk A Palm Bay Fire-Rescue firefighter suffered a neck injury Sunday after a piece of dry wall fell on him while working on a house gutted by heavy flames in the northwest section of the city, authorities reported. The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Macklin Street at an empty home.

