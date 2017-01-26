Detectives focus on bowling alley argument in Palm Bay double-homicide case
Suspect suffered severe burns as he struggled to ignite flames that would fatally injure wife, son, Palm Bay police say Detectives focus on bowling alley argument in Palm Bay double-homicide case Suspect suffered severe burns as he struggled to ignite flames that would fatally injure wife, son, Palm Bay police say Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jBjARM A 61-year-old woman and her son died after an overnight fire that police say was deliberately set by the woman's estranged husband, who was later apprehended at a rest stop near Malabar Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Micks Jewish Doctor Arrested
|8 hr
|Call WMMB
|6
|New Indian River County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Tom
|3
|New 9/11 White House Petition
|Wed
|Hellerstein
|5
|One in Five Jews are Gay
|Wed
|Richard Simmons
|10
|A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1
|Wed
|Hellerstein
|5
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Tue
|VeteransFor911Truth
|12
|Bill Micks Bagel Hole is Open
|Tue
|Bagel Box
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC