Detectives focus on bowling alley arg...

Detectives focus on bowling alley argument in Palm Bay double-homicide case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Suspect suffered severe burns as he struggled to ignite flames that would fatally injure wife, son, Palm Bay police say Detectives focus on bowling alley argument in Palm Bay double-homicide case Suspect suffered severe burns as he struggled to ignite flames that would fatally injure wife, son, Palm Bay police say Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jBjARM A 61-year-old woman and her son died after an overnight fire that police say was deliberately set by the woman's estranged husband, who was later apprehended at a rest stop near Malabar Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Micks Jewish Doctor Arrested 8 hr Call WMMB 6
New Indian River County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Wed Tom 3
New 9/11 White House Petition Wed Hellerstein 5
One in Five Jews are Gay Wed Richard Simmons 10
A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1 Wed Hellerstein 5
WMMB is the Fake Media Tue VeteransFor911Truth 12
Bill Micks Bagel Hole is Open Tue Bagel Box 1
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC