Suspect suffered severe burns as he struggled to ignite flames that would fatally injure wife, son, Palm Bay police say Detectives focus on bowling alley argument in Palm Bay double-homicide case Suspect suffered severe burns as he struggled to ignite flames that would fatally injure wife, son, Palm Bay police say Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jBjARM A 61-year-old woman and her son died after an overnight fire that police say was deliberately set by the woman's estranged husband, who was later apprehended at a rest stop near Malabar Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.