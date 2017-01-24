Brevard School Board hears proposal on new schools
A combination of portables, attendance boundary changes, classroom additions, reopening of closed schools and the construction of new schools could solve overcrowding problems in Brevard County. Brevard School Board hears proposal on new schools A combination of portables, attendance boundary changes, classroom additions, reopening of closed schools and the construction of new schools could solve overcrowding problems in Brevard County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Have An Opioid Problem Bill Mick Absent
|2 min
|Melungeon Mick
|1
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|Tue
|Mickey Haridopowicz
|12
|Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 2
|Tue
|Call WMMB
|1
|FIT Online Research Study - $45 For Participat...
|Mon
|JBushFIT
|1
|Review: Lamplighter Village (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|beachguy
|226
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Jan 27
|wmmbdrugcop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC