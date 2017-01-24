Brevard School Board hears proposal o...

Brevard School Board hears proposal on new schools

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Florida Today

A combination of portables, attendance boundary changes, classroom additions, reopening of closed schools and the construction of new schools could solve overcrowding problems in Brevard County. Brevard School Board hears proposal on new schools A combination of portables, attendance boundary changes, classroom additions, reopening of closed schools and the construction of new schools could solve overcrowding problems in Brevard County.

