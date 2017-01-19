Brevard residents head to President T...

Brevard residents head to President Trump inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Florida Today

Brevard residents head to President Trump inauguration Brevard residents excited about plans to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as president Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k5674J Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Inauguration Day. Here's some of the nuances of this historical day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One in Five Jews are Gay 5 hr Aponi 9
A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1 16 hr Hellerstein 3
WMMB is the Fake Media 16 hr VeteransFor911Truth 12
Bill Micks Bagel Hole is Open 16 hr Bagel Box 1
Herman Rosenblats Very Touching Holohoax Story Mon Schlomo DeMedina 2
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Mon Misha the Wolfgirl 82
Holohoax Memorial Day Mon Richard Bluemall 3
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,273 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC