Brevard ranks high for pedestrian danger, study says
A new report says that Brevard County is the second most dangerous metro area in the country for pedestrians. The only metro area ahead of Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville on the ranking is Cape Coral-Fort Myers, and Florida is home to eight of the 10 most dangerous metro areas in the country, making it the least safe state for pedestrians.
