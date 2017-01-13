Brevard day cares close without warning; owner arrested
Brevard day cares close without warning; owner arrested Day care centers in Palm Bay and Port St. John closed suddenly, leaving parents and teachers scrambling. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2isKYU3 Country Beginnings Child Care in Palm Bay closed Monday without warning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Sandy
|2
|Our nazi hero
|5 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Send Money For Russian Jews
|9 hr
|Rabbi Eckstein
|3
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|10 hr
|Randy Finestern
|7
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|Tue
|Juan Marrano
|9
|The Jewish Gas Chamber Hoax
|Tue
|Aponi
|1
|Holohoax Memorial Day
|Tue
|Piel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC