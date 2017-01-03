If it seemed strange that no babies were born in any Brevard County hospitals until well into the evening on New Year's Day, it was because baby Levi-Joseph was born at home in Palm Bay that morning. Baby born at Palm Bay home on New Year's Day If it seemed strange that no babies were born in any Brevard County hospitals until well into the evening on New Year's Day, it was because baby Levi-Joseph was born at home in Palm Bay that morning.

