Baby born at Palm Bay home on New Year's Day
If it seemed strange that no babies were born in any Brevard County hospitals until well into the evening on New Year's Day, it was because baby Levi-Joseph was born at home in Palm Bay that morning. Baby born at Palm Bay home on New Year's Day If it seemed strange that no babies were born in any Brevard County hospitals until well into the evening on New Year's Day, it was because baby Levi-Joseph was born at home in Palm Bay that morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Greatest General George S Patton
|Mon
|KKhike Eisenhower
|3
|Mein Kampf Best Seller Again
|Mon
|Max Murmelstein
|4
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Mon
|Mongrel Mick
|79
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|Mon
|Halfodic Homodrop...
|6
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|Mon
|Sheriff Israhell
|7
|West Virginia Today
|Jan 6
|Piel
|3
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|Jan 5
|VeteransFor 911Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC