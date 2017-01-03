Baby born at Palm Bay home on New Yea...

Baby born at Palm Bay home on New Year's Day

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Florida Today

If it seemed strange that no babies were born in any Brevard County hospitals until well into the evening on New Year's Day, it was because baby Levi-Joseph was born at home in Palm Bay that morning. Baby born at Palm Bay home on New Year's Day If it seemed strange that no babies were born in any Brevard County hospitals until well into the evening on New Year's Day, it was because baby Levi-Joseph was born at home in Palm Bay that morning.

