After deadly week on roads, Palm Bay ...

After deadly week on roads, Palm Bay to post safety signs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Florida Today

Workers will create and install signs on major roadways and crosswalks with messages like "Put It Down: Dnt Txt N Drv." After deadly week on roads, Palm Bay to post safety signs Workers will create and install signs on major roadways and crosswalks with messages like "Put It Down: Dnt Txt N Drv."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New 9/11 White House Petition 3 hr Hellerstein 5
One in Five Jews are Gay 3 hr Richard Simmons 10
A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1 3 hr Hellerstein 5
WMMB is the Fake Media Tue VeteransFor911Truth 12
Bill Micks Bagel Hole is Open Tue Bagel Box 1
Herman Rosenblats Very Touching Holohoax Story Mon Schlomo DeMedina 2
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Mon Misha the Wolfgirl 82
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC