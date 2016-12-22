Where to celebrate Kwanzaa 2016 in Brevard Kwanzaa, traditionally observed by many African-Americans from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, celebrates their cultural heritage. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ijSvS5 Happy Kwanzaa, Brevard! The weeklong event traditionally observed by many African-Americans from Dec. 26-Jan. 1 celebrates their cultural heritage and traditional values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.