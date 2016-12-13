Turkey Creek dredging temporarily on hold
Turkey Creek dredging temporarily on hold The Turkey Creek dredging project is expected to wrap up in mid January Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hKFDnD A dredge sat idle Tuesday in Turkey Creek. Brevard County spent more than $7 million, using state money, to dredge muck from the creek to improve water quality in the Indian River Lagoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|3 hr
|floridayguy77
|1
|Truth About Jews and the Balfour Declaration
|Fri
|Rosenfelt
|2
|A Mike Haridopolis Christmas
|Fri
|Homodopolis
|4
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Thu
|WMMB Clown
|7
|OxyContin in Florida 5 Times the National Levels
|Thu
|WMMB Clown
|2
|Another Huge Jew Bust Media Absent
|Dec 21
|Schmuley Aaron
|1
|Chuckie Rosenberg Makes His First DEA Bust
|Dec 20
|Max Murmelstein
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC