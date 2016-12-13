Turkey Creek dredging temporarily on hold The Turkey Creek dredging project is expected to wrap up in mid January Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hKFDnD A dredge sat idle Tuesday in Turkey Creek. Brevard County spent more than $7 million, using state money, to dredge muck from the creek to improve water quality in the Indian River Lagoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.