TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Babcock leaves several injured in Palm Bay crash At least two injured in crash on Babock Street in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hNdfRM TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash involving at least two vehicles and an injured child has shut down traffic along Babcock Street south of Port Malabar Boulevard. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.