Traffic Alert: Crash on Babcock leaves several injured in Palm Bay crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Babcock leaves several injured in Palm Bay crash At least two injured in crash on Babock Street in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hNdfRM TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash involving at least two vehicles and an injured child has shut down traffic along Babcock Street south of Port Malabar Boulevard. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
