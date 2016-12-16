Stolen car involved in crash with Sebastian police car It had been stolen in Palm Bay and recovered in Vero Beach Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hQfRm5 SEBASTIAN - A patrol officer was not injured when he crashed his police cruiser into a stolen car he was pursuing Thursday, police said. The car had been reported stolen to the Palm Bay Police Department, said Sebastian Police Department spokesman Commander John Blackledge.

