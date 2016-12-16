Stolen car involved in crash with Sebastian police car
Stolen car involved in crash with Sebastian police car It had been stolen in Palm Bay and recovered in Vero Beach Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hQfRm5 SEBASTIAN - A patrol officer was not injured when he crashed his police cruiser into a stolen car he was pursuing Thursday, police said. The car had been reported stolen to the Palm Bay Police Department, said Sebastian Police Department spokesman Commander John Blackledge.
