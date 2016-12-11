Repairs continue in outage that hit P...

Repairs continue in outage that hit Palm Bay restaurants, gas customers

Sunday Dec 11

Repairs continue in outage that hit Palm Bay restaurants, gas customers Several restaurants along with over 1,000 Florida City Gas customers recovering as repairs wrap up Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hASUiK Florida City Gas workers continued to make repairs in a pipeline that left over a thousand customers without natural gas and forced a number of restaurants along Palm Bay Road - from Golden Corral to Applebee's - to shut down temporarily. Some restaurants lost several thousand dollars in receipts as Florida City Gas technicians shut down gas lines used for cooking.

Palm Bay, FL

