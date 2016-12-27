Police: Palm Bay woman pulls knife ov...

Police: Palm Bay woman pulls knife over Facebook photos

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Florida Today

A 31-year-old Palm Bay woman who police said threatened her husband with a serrated knife after disapproving of photos that turned up on Facebook. Police: Palm Bay woman pulls knife over Facebook photos A 31-year-old Palm Bay woman who police said threatened her husband with a serrated knife after disapproving of photos that turned up on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have You Ever Heard Such Groveling? 3 hr VeteransFor911Truth 1
OxyContin in Florida 5 Times the National Levels 4 hr WMMB Clown 4
News FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe... Dec 24 floridayguy77 1
Truth About Jews and the Balfour Declaration Dec 23 Rosenfelt 2
A Mike Haridopolis Christmas Dec 23 Homodopolis 4
LSD A Product of the Jews Dec 22 WMMB Clown 7
Another Huge Jew Bust Media Absent Dec 21 Schmuley Aaron 1
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,691

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC