Police: FIT Aviation plane lands, flips in Micco; one hurt The plane was found flipped over along Micco Road in Micco, officials reported. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2i2jrJS MICCO - A student and a FIT aviation instructor escaped serious injuries after their small, single-engine plane landed in an open field and then flipped over Monday afternoon in rural south Brevard County.

