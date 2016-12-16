Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people in the business corridor on Palm Bay Road near Hollywood Boulevard early Friday morning.Officers were called to the 800 block of Palm Bay Road about 4 a.m., police said. Palm Bay shooting leaves two hurt PALM BAY -- Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people in the business corridor on Palm Bay Road near Hollywood Boulevard early Friday morning.Officers were called to the 800 block of Palm Bay Road about 4 a.m., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.