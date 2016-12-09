Officials blast ongoing NASA Blvd. roadwork delays One eastbound lane of NASA Boulevard remains closed, leading past the Orlando Melbourne International Airport terminal. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2htjV7u MELBOURNE - The trail of orange barrels along NASA Boulevard during the still-delayed Florida Department of Transportation road project forces motorists to navigate "a nightmare within the city of Melbourne," City Councilwoman Betty Moore described.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.