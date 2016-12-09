Officials blast ongoing NASA Blvd. roadwork delays
Officials blast ongoing NASA Blvd. roadwork delays One eastbound lane of NASA Boulevard remains closed, leading past the Orlando Melbourne International Airport terminal. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2htjV7u MELBOURNE - The trail of orange barrels along NASA Boulevard during the still-delayed Florida Department of Transportation road project forces motorists to navigate "a nightmare within the city of Melbourne," City Councilwoman Betty Moore described.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|3 hr
|floridayguy77
|1
|Truth About Jews and the Balfour Declaration
|Fri
|Rosenfelt
|2
|A Mike Haridopolis Christmas
|Fri
|Homodopolis
|4
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Thu
|WMMB Clown
|7
|OxyContin in Florida 5 Times the National Levels
|Thu
|WMMB Clown
|2
|Another Huge Jew Bust Media Absent
|Dec 21
|Schmuley Aaron
|1
|Chuckie Rosenberg Makes His First DEA Bust
|Dec 20
|Max Murmelstein
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC