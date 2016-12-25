Lessons of community, purpose as Kwanzaa begins
Lessons of community, purpose as Kwanzaa begins Several programs marking the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa are set to take place as week-long celebration gets underway Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iuwfoM The year was 1966 and Palm Bay resident Patricia Davis still recalls seeing her first Kwanzaa celebration in Los Angeles. It was a time of national unrest as many in the black community struggled to overcome age-old prejudices while seeking to affirm a better sense of community for a new, outspoken generation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|12 hr
|Grenada Freedom
|93
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|13 hr
|MixedMongrel Nuggets
|2
|A Mike Haridopolis Christmas
|13 hr
|Homodopolis
|7
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|13 hr
|Chuckie Rosenboig
|4
|Jews and Heroin Peas and Carrots
|13 hr
|Delano
|1
|Bill Micks Home State an Opium Den
|13 hr
|Courtney Schlimbaum
|3
|America is Ofiicially Antisemitic
|Dec 29
|Maddog Miliekowsky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC