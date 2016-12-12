Gabordi: Murder on Space Coast returns in 2017
Gabordi: Murder on Space Coast returns in 2017 Award-winning investigative podcast digs deeper into state practices in Brevard that some see as 'criminal conspiracy' Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hffTml There are times when listening to the first six episodes of FLORIDA TODAY's award-winning investigative podcast Murder on the Space Coast that it's hard to tell the good guys from the bad guys. Or, perhaps better put, you wonder why the good guys are in jail and the bad guys are wearing the white hats.
