FDLE to investigate in-custody Palm Bay death State agency requested to review circumstances in Palm Bay in-custody death Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hF1X2j Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are taking over an investigation into the circumstances leading to the in-custody death of a man overnight Monday. The unidentified man died at Palm Bay Hospital shortly after Palm Bay police were called 2:50 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Abello Road to investigate reports of a disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.