There are on the KFVS12 story from Saturday Jul 1, titled Palestine police make arrest in connection to death of missing woman. In it, KFVS12 reports that:

From The Palestine Police Department: On the night of Friday, June 30, Detectives with the Palestine Police Department arrested Andrew Glenn Taylor, 50, for the murder of Ricki Deann Taylor. Officials say Andrew Taylor is the ex-husband of Ricki Deann Taylor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVS12.