Palestine police make arrest in connection to death of missing woman
From The Palestine Police Department: On the night of Friday, June 30, Detectives with the Palestine Police Department arrested Andrew Glenn Taylor, 50, for the murder of Ricki Deann Taylor. Officials say Andrew Taylor is the ex-husband of Ricki Deann Taylor.
#1 Saturday Jul 1
