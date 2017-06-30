Israel detains Palestinian lawmaker on security allegations
In this June 3, 2016 file photo, Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar is greeted by supporters after her release from an Israeli prison at the Jabara checkpoint near the West Bank town of Tulkarem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RockaRatty
|Wed
|loveortruth
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC