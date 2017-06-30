Ex-husband arrested, accused in death...

Ex-husband arrested, accused in death of missing Palestine woman

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Officials with the city of Palestine have confirmed they have arrested a person in connection with the death of Ricki Deann Taylor, a Palestine woman who was missing for a week before she was found dead. Andrew Glenn Taylor, 50, was arrested Friday night and is accused in the suspected murder of his ex-wife, Ricki Deann Taylor, who was reported missing on June 22 and found dea on Friday, June 23. Ricki Deann Taylor's truck was located on June 22, in the parking lot of Willie Meyers Park.

