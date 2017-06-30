UN Ambassador Haley says she's 'not moving to Trump Tower'
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC