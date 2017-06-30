The Gregg Orr Auto Collection Purchases Lively Cadillac GMC in Longview
The Gregg Orr Auto Collection has officially purchased Lively Cadillac GMC in Longview, making the name Orr Cadillac GMC. The Gregg Orr Auto Collection took over management in March of this year with hopes of purchasing the dealership in the coming months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC