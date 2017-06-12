Source: City of Palestine Twitter

Source: City of Palestine Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KSWO

If you saw a football field-sized unidentified flying object in the sky tonight over the Palestine area, don't worry. It was probably just BETTII going out for a celestial stroll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 1 hr indict Hannity 12
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May '17 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr '17 putz pence AWOL 34
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC