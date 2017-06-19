Sheriff identifies man killed in Anderson County fire
Two people were killed in the June 18 fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901. Initially, the sheriff's office said the fire occured June 6. The office later clarified and said the fire occurred June 18. According to Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor, Casey Lee Williamson, 41, of Palestine, died in the fire.
