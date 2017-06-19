Sheriff identifies man killed in Ande...

Sheriff identifies man killed in Anderson County fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Two people were killed in the June 18 fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901. Initially, the sheriff's office said the fire occured June 6. The office later clarified and said the fire occurred June 18. According to Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor, Casey Lee Williamson, 41, of Palestine, died in the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May '17 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr '17 putz pence AWOL 34
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC