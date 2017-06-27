Preliminary report: Palestine woman died from gun shot wound to head
A missing Palestine woman, whose body was found Friday night, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a preliminary cause of death report. According to the report, performed by the Dallas medical examiner, Ricki Deann Taylor died from homicide.
