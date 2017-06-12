Palestinians deny IS claim for deadly...

Palestinians deny IS claim for deadly attack on Israeli

Palestinian militants are denying an Islamic State claim that it was behind a deadly attack against Israel, saying it was them who killed a female police officer on duty near Jerusalem's Old City. IS issued a statement Saturday taking responsibility for the stabbing and shooting attacks Friday evening.

