Palestine Police: Driver hits woman with truck, orders her into vehicle

Wednesday Jun 7

Palestine police are investigating a reported disturbance where a woman was apparently struck by a pickup, then forced to get inside. According to a news release, witnesses reported seeing a while female exit a red late model extended-cab pickup.

