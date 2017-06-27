Missing Palestine woman found dead in...

Missing Palestine woman found dead in Houston County

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: KLTV Tyler

On the night of Friday, June 23, Detectives from the Palestine Police Department located the body of Ricki Taylor, 46, in a remote location in Houston County. Taylor's body has been transported to Dallas for an autopsy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 2 hr DENG 121,929
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) 9 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 19
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May '17 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr '17 putz pence AWOL 34
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC