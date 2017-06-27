Missing Palestine woman found dead in Houston County
On the night of Friday, June 23, Detectives from the Palestine Police Department located the body of Ricki Taylor, 46, in a remote location in Houston County. Taylor's body has been transported to Dallas for an autopsy.
