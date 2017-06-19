Israel goodwill Ramadan efforts cut after Palestinian attack
Israel revoked on Sunday the permits of 200,000 Palestinians to enter Israel that were approved for the holy month of Ramadan following two near simultaneous Palestinian attacks on police that killed a young female officer near Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli defense body COGAT, posted the announcement on its Arabic language Facebook page.
