Gage's Farm Stand: 13-year-old's love for homegrown food leads him to become entrepreneur
A 13-year-old in Anderson County has big plans for his future, and he's planning to get there in a unique way: by working in the garden and selling what he grows. Gage Concilio said he asked his mom four years ago if he could set up a farm stand to sell some of the blueberries members of the family were growing in Palestine.
