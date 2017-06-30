Gage's Farm Stand: 13-year-old's love...

Gage's Farm Stand: 13-year-old's love for homegrown food leads him to become entrepreneur

A 13-year-old in Anderson County has big plans for his future, and he's planning to get there in a unique way: by working in the garden and selling what he grows. Gage Concilio said he asked his mom four years ago if he could set up a farm stand to sell some of the blueberries members of the family were growing in Palestine.

